Twelve people from Thailand have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants, the kingdom’s government said on Monday, as it prepared a plan to evacuate its citizens.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said that the Thai embassy in Israel learned of the deaths from the victims’ employers.

She said a further eight Thais had been wounded and 11 taken captive since the war erupted when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Saturday.

There are around 30,000 Thai workers in Israel, according to Bangkok’s labour ministry, many of them working in agriculture.

The Gaza Strip annual season of collecting red dates, one of the most important products of the agricultural sector, in which thousands of Thais work. Photo: EPA-EFE

Labour minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Israeli forces had begun to move about 5,000 Thais working in the danger zones to safety.