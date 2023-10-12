Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia as 1MDB settlement dispute escalates

Goldman Sachs took the unusual step of suing Malaysia in a UK court amid festering disagreement over a settlement tied to its role in the 1MDB investment-fund scandal

“We filed for arbitration against the government of Malaysia for violating its obligations to appropriately credit assets against the guarantee provided by Goldman Sachs in our settlement agreement and to recover other assets,” a spokesman for the New York-based bank said in an emailed statement.

Executives at the Wall Street firm had grown increasingly frustrated with the country’s demands to redo its existing 2020 pact in favour of more onerous penalties, and the lack of information tied to the looted assets the nation has been recovering.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday in the London International Court of Arbitration, a person familiar with the matter said.

The 1MDB investment fund became the centre of a multibillion-dollar scandal that spawned probes across continents.