Singapore’s air force and emergency services were activated on Thursday to escort a Scoot flight back to the city state’s Changi Airport after a bomb threat, the budget airline said.

A “precautionary” decision was made to turn back the Perth-bound flight about an hour into the journey “due to a bomb threat”, Scoot said in an emailed statement, without providing details of the threat.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post that two F-15SG fighter planes were scrambled to escort the Scoot flight back to Changi Airport.

The flight had landed in Singapore as of 6:27pm local time (1027 GMT) where security checks were carried out, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines Group said.