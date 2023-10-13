A Thai national breakdancing athlete is asking someone to sponsor him for hair growth treatment, saying his team is losing their locks when they compete.

Kantapon Rodsaart, known as T-Flow, represented Thailand in early October at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Breakdancing was added this year to the Games for the first time, and Rodsaart was one of the 66 dancers who competed.

Kantapon, 29, was speaking to Thai media about facilities and support that his team needs and brought up hair care, per an interview published by Thai PBS News.

According to the breakdancer, his hair tends to fall out because he spins on his head frequently.