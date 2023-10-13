Myanmar’s military used a large unguided aerial-delivered bomb in a deadly attack on a camp housing displaced people in the country’s north, Amnesty International said on Friday.

The ruling junta has been accused of carrying out multiple bloody attacks on civilians as it struggles to crush resistance to its 2021 coup.

The latest incident on Monday night saw 29 bodies and 56 wounded pulled from the debris at a camp near the northern town of Laiza, on the border with China, according to the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ethnic rebel group.

An Amnesty International weapons expert analysed photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack that “show evidence of a single massive blast that flattened dozens of nearby buildings – including a church, preschool and many homes – and started fires”.