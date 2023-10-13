A former teacher, 64, was sentenced to three weeks in jail in Singapore after he sent sexually explicit messages to his male student, 15, about sex toys.

On Thursday, the man pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 16. The offender and victim cannot be named due to a court order protecting the victim’s identity.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday the offender has left the teaching service. The man has not been teaching at any school since February, when the case was reported to MOE, a spokesperson added.

“MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service,” said the spokesperson.

Singapore’s central business district. For sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 16, the teacher could have been jailed up to seven years or been fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,300), or both. Photo: Bloomberg

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Lee Da Zhuan told the court the teacher knew the victim in 2020 when the boy was a Secondary 1 student.