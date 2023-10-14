China’s attempt to grow its influence shouldn’t come at the expense of other countries feeling pressured or it risks a backlash, according to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The superpower knows it has to “play its cards carefully,” Wong said during a dialogue session at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on Friday. A pushback will not be in China’s interests so it “will have to learn how to moderate and adjust” as it develops its ambitions, he said.

The Chinese “feel that their time has come, they need to take their rightful place in the world, and they ought to be more assertive with regards to their interests abroad”, Wong said. “Then China has to grow its influence without making other countries feel pressured, coerced or squeezed”.

Tensions have risen in recent months and years between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours over claims in the South China Sea. China has been building up several unoccupied land features in the disputed waters, a key route for around US$3 trillion worth of traded goods. The sides have been working on a code of conduct meant to resolve confrontations, though talks have dragged on for two decades.

Asian nations have also struggled to navigate an increasingly tricky geopolitical picture as the rivalry between the US and China complicates everything from trade to climate issues. Countries such as Singapore have for years refrained from choosing sides, instead embracing a collective non-alignment that has become harder to maintain as pressures build over maritime claims as well as Taiwan.