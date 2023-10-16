The Philippines ’ military has called out China to stop “dangerous and offensive manoeuvres” in the South China Sea , after it said a Chinese navy ship shadowed and attempted to cut off a Philippine navy vessel conducting a resupply mission late last week.

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel came as close as 320 metres (350 yards) of the BRP Benguet as it tried to cross in front of the Philippine ship southwest of Thitu island, Manila’s biggest and most strategically important outpost in the South China Sea that’s also known as Pag-asa, according to armed forces chief Romeo Brawner.

The crew of the Philippine vessel, which was en route to a military station on Friday for a regular rotation and resupply mission, cited the violation of collision regulations in its radio challenges and demanded the Chinese ship to steer clear. It received a counter response from People’s Liberation Army Navy Ship 621, which cited China’s nine-dash line, according to the statement.

“These dangerous and offensive manoeuvres by China’s PLAN not only risk collision but also directly endanger the lives of maritime personnel from both sides,” Brawner said in a statement on Sunday.