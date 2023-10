The eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo is among the “strongest” potential running mates for Prabowo Subianto, a retired general who is a leading contender in next year’s presidential election, a party official said on Tuesday.

The former special forces commander is running for a third time after having lost twice to Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, and there has been speculation for months that Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, would run for the vice-presidency with Prabowo.

The 36-year-old mayor of Surakarta city was ineligible because of his age until the Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that anyone elected to regional posts can contest the 2024 election regardless of age.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, pictured on the campaign trail in 2020. Photo: AFP

The ruling has sparked outrage in the world’s third-largest democracy. Critics have slammed the integrity of a court where Jokowi’s brother-in-law is chief justice.