X, owned since last year by the billionaire Elon Musk, said in a statement on Tuesday that its new subscription method should “bolster” existing efforts to reduce spam and “manipulation of our platform and bot activity.”

Under the trial, new web users in the Philippines and New Zealand will have to pay X around US$0.75 and US$0.85, respectively, every year, in order to access basic functionality like posting on the site.

The landing page of X, formerly Twitter, is seen on a laptop and smartphone. Musk has made a number of controversial changes to the social media firm since he acquired Twitter last year for US$44 billion. Photo AP

Those who decline to pay the nominal fee will only have access to a “read only” version of the platform, limiting them to reading posts, watching videos and following accounts, the company said.