Putin in Phuket? Thai PM invites Russian president for state visit
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation but a date has yet to be set, the Thai government said. He also plans to visit Vietnam
- Thailand and Vietnam are not state parties to the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this year
“I invited him to visit Thailand next year,” Srettha said on Wednesday.
“President Putin likes Phuket, I understand he travels often,” the Thai prime minister said, referring to a Thai resort island.
According to a Thai government statement, Putin has accepted the invitation, but a date has yet to be set.
During the meeting with Srettha, Putin lamented a decline in bilateral trade due to a “turbulent international situation”, according to the TASS Russian news agency.
More than a million Russians visited tourism-dependent Thailand this year.
Thailand recently made changes to its visa arrangements to allow Russians to visit the kingdom for up to three months – an increase from 30 days.
Putin has also accepted an invitation from Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong to visit “soon”, according to a post on a Vietnamese government website.
Vietnam has always considered Russia one of its most important partners, Thuong said in a statement, adding Hanoi was looking to enhance its “comprehensive strategic partnership” with Russia.
The leaders met during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing and Putin also invited his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Russia at an appropriate time, according to the statement.
A representative of Russia’s embassy in Hanoi was not immediately available for comment.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg