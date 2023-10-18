Putin in Phuket? Thai PM invites Russian president for state visit

Srettha and Putin met on the sidelines of China’s Belt and Road Forum on Tuesday night and discussed boosting trade and cultural ties.

“I invited him to visit Thailand next year,” Srettha said on Wednesday.

“President Putin likes Phuket, I understand he travels often,” the Thai prime minister said, referring to a Thai resort island.

According to a Thai government statement, Putin has accepted the invitation, but a date has yet to be set.

During the meeting with Srettha, Putin lamented a decline in bilateral trade due to a “turbulent international situation”, according to the TASS Russian news agency.

More than a million Russians visited tourism-dependent Thailand this year.

Russian tourists sit on a beach in Phuket. More than a million Russian have visited Thailand so far this year. photo: Reuters

Thailand recently made changes to its visa arrangements to allow Russians to visit the kingdom for up to three months – an increase from 30 days.

Putin has also accepted an invitation from Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong to visit “soon”, according to a post on a Vietnamese government website.

Vietnam has always considered Russia one of its most important partners, Thuong said in a statement, adding Hanoi was looking to enhance its “comprehensive strategic partnership” with Russia.

The leaders met during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing and Putin also invited his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Russia at an appropriate time, according to the statement.

A representative of Russia’s embassy in Hanoi was not immediately available for comment.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg