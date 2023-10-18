Tony Fernandes has never been one to dwell on protocol. After all, the AirAsia chief shook up aviation with a disruptive Malaysian budget carrier that challenged full-fare rivals across the region. Now, some of his LinkedIn followers say he crossed a line.

Readers excoriated Fernandes after he posted a picture of himself shirtless, receiving a massage as he sat at an office conference table and presided over a conference call.

“Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting,” Fernandes said in the now-deleted post on his LinkedIn page. He said a female colleague had suggested the massage after what he termed a stressful week.

A screengrab of Tony Ferrnandes’ LinkedIn post, which has since been deleted, showing him getting a shirtless massage. Photo: X/@yeatzus

The post triggered a public backlash, with some commentators calling it inappropriate for an executive to indulge in bare-chested personal care while also purportedly running the company.