Malaysia is aware and expects repercussions from Western countries for championing the Palestinian cause, but will continue to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people at the international stage.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had no choice in the matter as the Palestinian cause was a humanitarian issue as they have continued to suffer due to the oppression and cruelty of the Zionist regime.

“Yes..[I know there are] many risks. I don’t have any choice as there is killing of young children and women.

“But I’m not concerned [about the repercussions] as all [Asean and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)] countries are of the same opinion. There is consensus about the humanitarian issue in Gaza,” he told the Malaysian media at the end of his visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.