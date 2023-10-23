Malaysia moves to tackle rising mental health crisis among children, teens

Malaysia is working on an action plan to tackle an emerging mental-health crisis among the country’s children and teenagers, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

The National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health has been tasked with drawing up the plan to combat “a rising trend in mental health issues among our younger generation … both children and teenagers,” she said on Sunday in a speech marking National Mental Health Day.

“As per our statistics, there are some 424,000 children who are facing mental health problems. That is a huge number.”

We need early intervention to ensure that our children will not deteriorate to a more serious state Malaysian Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa

Last year’s National Health and Morbidity Survey showed that one in four Malaysian teenagers had experienced depression, one in eight had suicidal thoughts and one in 10 had attempted suicide, Zaliha said.