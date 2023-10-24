The rupiah has dropped by as much as 4.7 per cent from its last peak in early September, coming under pressure amid investors’ risk-off sentiments.

“If we see the percentage of the depreciation of our currency, it’s still safe for the real sector, safe for the financial sector, as well as for inflation,” Jokowi said.

On Tuesday the currency strengthened as much as 0.66 per cent to trade at 15,825 against the US dollar, but continued to trade near its weakest levels since 2020.

“We have to be calculative and prepare for the long run,” the president said, adding that his state budget still has endurance to withstand shocks until 2024 with his finance minister still holding 616 trillion rupiah (US$38.84 billion) in cash as of October 13.

Jokowi said the government is also preparing tax incentives for the property sector, which may include a removal of value-added tax for house purchases.

Separately, finance ministry official Febrio Kacaribu said the government was preparing measures to keep prices of rice, an important food staple, affordable, with details of the policy to be made public soon.

Indonesia this month said it would import 1.5 million tonnes of rice in 2023, in addition to a 2.3 million-tonne import quota issued earlier this year, to top up government rice reserves and cool rising prices.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said late on Monday the government would come up with policy packages aimed at keeping inflation low, protecting people’s purchasing power and supporting economic growth.

Indonesia’s central bank last week unexpectedly raised interest rates to arrest the fall in the rupiah’s exchange rate, with some economists saying more increases are likely if the currency continues to fall.

The September headline inflation rate was 2.28 per cent, within Bank Indonesia’s target range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent