Indonesia election 2024: age vote ruling favouring president Jokowi’s son triggers conflict of interest probe
- The Constitutional Court is probing a suspected conflict of interest in a court ruling clearing the way for the eldest son of President Joko Widodo to run as VP
- The court’s chief judge, Anwar Usman, is the president’s brother-in-law and uncle to his 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka
Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has set up a panel to investigate a suspected conflict of interest in a court ruling last week clearing the way for a son of President Joko Widodo to run for vice-president in an election next year.
The expected registration of the president’s 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as a running mate for the favourite to become the next president has raised worries of a resurgence of patronage politics in a country that emerged from authoritarian rule 25 years ago.
Gibran’s bid to become vice-president was enabled by a Constitutional Court ruling removing a minimum age requirement of 40 for presidential or vice-presidential candidates, on the condition they have been elected to regional posts. Gibran was elected the mayor of Surakarta city in 2020.
Indonesia’s Prabowo picks president’s son as election running mate
Enny Nurbaningsih, a judge and spokesperson for the Constitutional Court, said it had received seven complaints filed by activists and others, of a suspected “ethical violation” in connection with the ruling last week by a nine-judge bench.
One complainant called for the court’s chief judge, Anwar Usman, who is the president’s brother-in-law and Gibran’s uncle, to step down, she said. She did not elaborate.
“We leave this matter to the council. We will not intervene,” she told a late Monday press conference, referring to an ethics council the court has set up to look into the complaints.
Anwar, who also attended the press conference, did not comment on the complaints but said he abided by his judicial oath.
A law professor at the University of Indonesia, Titi Anggraini, said any decision the panel makes would not have any impact on Gibran’s bid to get elected as it was investigating the judges for a possible ethical breach, not their ruling clearing the way for him to run.
Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, must step down after serving a maximum two terms. He has brushed off fears of he is building a political dynasty saying the people would decide with their votes.
Gibran has been named as the vice presidential candidate of Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is leading in opinion polls to win the election in February.
The two are expected to register as candidates with the election commission on Wednesday.