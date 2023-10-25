A 139-year-old rule barring women from the Long Bar of the Royal Selangor Club, one of Malaysia ’s oldest social clubs, has been scrapped.

The “no women” rule at the bar in the Kuala Lumpur club was lifted at an extraordinary general meeting earlier this month attended by about 200 members.

M. Jayakumar, the club’s president, said there had been repeated calls from members, both men and women, over the years to quash the colonial tradition.

He said that – with a few exceptions – there was overwhelming support from members to vote out the rule at the October meeting and allow women access to the Long Bar.

The sign on the Royal Selangor Club’s Long Bar prohibiting women and children. The ban was repealed after 139 years by a vote at an extraordinary general meeting in October. Photo: Facebook/Anna Tan

Describing the move as timely, Jayakumar said women now outnumbered men among the club’s membership, making up 53 per cent of the total – further pointing to the fact that Malaysia is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.