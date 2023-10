A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you

Singapore jails woman who used boss’s credit card to go on US$26,000 shopping spree

A former administrative assistant in Singapore who felt unappreciated by her boss decided to use his credit card details to go on an online shopping spree, buying goods amounting to more than S$36,000 (US$26,300), a court heard. Jocelyn Lee Sock Hui, 28, was sentenced to 15 months' jail on Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to one count of cheating and one count of committing criminal breach of trust. Two other similar cheating charges and one charge of forgery were also taken into consideration during sentencing. The court heard that Lee started working as an administrative assistant to a director at Hai-Ou, a company that sells medical, professional, scientific and precision equipment, in 2014. Lee's role included assisting with paperwork and she was entrusted with the director's credit card and online banking details to make payments as well as print out bank statements.