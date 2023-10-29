Fadlina was commenting on calls from different parties urging the education ministry to take disciplinary action against organisers displaying violence in schools during the “Palestine Solidarity Week” event.

The video purportedly shows teachers and students in a public school in Malaysia brandishing replica firearms.

“There must be reports before we take any action,” she told reporters at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Saujana Indah on Saturday.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry would take further action over the pictures and videos that have been circulating since Friday after receiving a detailed report.

Malaysia’s education ministry has ordered a thorough investigation into a viral video which shows replica weapons being used in what is believed to be a programme promoting solidarity with Palestinians at a school.

She said the ministry does not compromise on elements of radicalism, extremism, violence, replicas, and weapons, which are strictly prohibited within school premises.

“Therefore, we request everyone, especially those in educational institutions, to fully adhere to the guidelines we have provided.

“That’s why we organised Palestine Solidarity Week within a limited period, specifically from October 29 to November 3, which allows us to control and monitor it. Any school found violating these guidelines will face appropriate action,” she added.

Protesters chant slogans outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur in support of Palestinians on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The education ministry confirmed the incident in the video happened outside the event’s designated period and did not follow the guidelines set by the ministry.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that Putrajaya will closely monitor all activities during the event in schools to ensure that its activities do not “go overboard”.

Commenting on the circulation of the video, Anwar said such things “need to be controlled”.

“We discussed this in the cabinet meeting earlier today. First, we encourage the organisation of such programmes, but we won’t force all schools to participate. Secondly, we need to ensure that it doesn’t become a problem,” he said.

On Thursday, the education ministry justified the decision to hold the event at all educational institutions nationwide as a means to teach students humanitarian values such as empathy and concern towards the suffering experienced by others, regardless of their background.

The ministry described the programme as a necessary intervention to be implemented among students and stated that it is in support of the Malaysian government’s stance to continue defending Palestinian rights.

This comes as 17 civil society groups in Sarawak voiced their disagreement with the education ministry’s instruction for all government education institutions to observe the event in support of the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia would continue to collaborate with the Arab League and Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to monitor developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

03:01 Malaysia’s leader condemns Israel over Gaza strikes as thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally Malaysia’s leader condemns Israel over Gaza strikes as thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally

“We are currently cooperating with the OIC and the Arab League, and there are daily discussions on current developments. However, the priority is mostly humanitarian [efforts] and stopping the attacks,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon, a large crowd attended a rally in support of Palestinians at the gates of the US embassy, stopping traffic around the Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

The rally organised by the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) saw its members and supporters walking the streets chanting pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli chants.

Police and other personnel kept watch and controlled the crowd, which also included children.