Malaysia to require kill switch at concerts after The 1975’s LGBTQ kiss
- Concert organisers have been told to install a switch to cut off power in case of any ‘unwanted incident’ a deputy minister told parliament on Monday
- The move is a direct result of the controversy that led officials to cancel July’s Good Vibes Festival and ban the UK band from performing in Malaysia
“The government has asked concert organisers to … cut off electricity supply if there is any unwanted incident [during a performance],” she said.
“This is a new guideline after the incident [involving The 1975]. We hope with stricter guidelines, foreign artistes [will respect] local culture.”
Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) politician Zulkifli Ismail had asked about the government’s actions following the incident involving The 1975 vocalist Matt Healy.
Police officers are also carrying out background checks on foreign artists before they are allowed to perform in Malaysia, Teo said, citing guidelines of the central committee for the application for filming and performance by foreign artistes (Puspal).
Representatives of Puspal’s committee, which consists of several agencies, would also monitor concerts and music-festival performances, she said.
“During a performance, we ensure that the [relevant parties] such as the Immigration Department, Puspal, police and local authorities are at the venue,” Teo said.
In response to another supplementary question by Zulkifly, Teo said the decision to blacklist any band was not under her ministry’s jurisdiction, but under the purview of the Foreign Ministry and Immigration Department.
The incident prompted the organiser to pull the plug on the band’s performance and the remaining two days of the music festival were cancelled by the Communications and Digital Ministry. An investigation of the incident wrapped up in August.
In a separate question by Umno politician Mohd Isam Mohd Isa on the government’s actions against LGBTQ content on streaming platforms, Teo said her ministry would contact platform operators if it found any “unsuitable” content.
Homosexuality is a crime in Muslim-majority Malaysia. Rights groups have warned of growing intolerance against the country’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.