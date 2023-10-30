South China Morning Post
Singapore
Screenshots of the video Joel Ezekiel posted on social media showing him slicing a plastic bottle in half with a samurai sword. Photo: Facebook/Joel Ezekiel II
Singapore man’s samurai sword social-media antics land him in court

  • Joel Ezekiel was charged in court on Monday after a police report was lodged against him for a video showing him wielding a samurai sword in public
  • A raid of the 49-year-old’s house uncovered more weapons, including a butterfly knife and a knuckle duster, as well as drug paraphernalia
A man in Singapore who posted a video of himself slicing a bottle in half using a samurai sword was charged in court on Monday after a police report was lodged against him.

Joel Ezekiel, a 49-year-old Singaporean, was handed one charge of possessing a knuckle duster without lawful purpose.

Ezekiel was remanded and appeared in court via video link, draped in a blanket or towel.

Police said in a statement that they received a report of a video on social media, showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public.

Joel Ezekiel poses for the camera before unsheathing his sword in this still from the video he posted on social media. Photo: Facebook/Joel Ezekiel II

Ezekiel’s public Facebook page includes a video that was uploaded on October 28, showing him standing at what appears to be an open area at a public-housing block.

After unsheathing the sword and laying its scabbard aside, he takes aim at an isotonic drink bottle balanced on top of a water drum placed on a stool.

The top of the bottle is sliced off by the blade, with the liquid splashing on the floor.

Police identified Ezekiel and arrested him at a flat on York Hill within hours of the report.

A raid of his house uncovered more weapons besides the sword: a butterfly knife, a flick knife and a knuckle duster.

Drug paraphernalia was also found, and the Central Narcotics Bureau is investigating Ezekiel for drug-related offences.

The prosecution on Monday asked for an adjournment for investigations to be completed and requested for bail of S$15,000 (US$11,700) to be offered to Ezekiel.

When asked if he had anything to say, he repeatedly asked about his identity card. He will return to court in November.

If convicted under Singapore’s Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for possessing a scheduled weapon, Ezekiel could be jailed for up to five years and given at least six strokes of the cane as a first offender.

A repeat offender can be jailed for between two and eight years and given at least six strokes of the cane.

This story was first published by CNA
