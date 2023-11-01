In the video, the man can also be seen carrying a Grab thermal bag which he stowed in the plane’s overhead compartment.

Grab has refuted a viral TikTok video that shows a Grab delivery rider executing his duties at a whole different level – literally.

Speaking to media outlet 8world, the user then alleged that this encounter happened on October 12 at Don Mueang International Airport but she did not ask the supposed delivery rider who paid for his ticket.

The video has since racked up over 3.4 million views with some users questioning its authenticity and others declaring that this meant that “Singapore chicken rice is better (than Malaysia’s)”.

Digital news outlet Mothership ran the story on October 30 with the headline “Grab delivery rider flies from Thailand to S’pore to pick up chicken rice”. However, Grab has stepped in to announce that the video is “fictional”.

A Grab spokesperson told local news outlet The Straits Times: “We understand that the fictional video was created by a member of the public independently. We do not offer such a service, and the person starring as a delivery partner in the video is not registered with Grab.”

The company added that the only cross-border delivery service it has is its 100+ Cities Delivery (BETA) feature which allows users to “order and send food and physical gifts from GrabFood and GrabMart merchant-partners that are available in the recipient’s city within an hour”.