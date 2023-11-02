The Philippine foreign ministry on Thursday accused China of intruding into its waters after an incident involving the two countries’ military vessels at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea earlier this week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Chinese military’s claim that a Philippine military ship “illegally entered” waters near the Scarborough Shoal “has no legal basis and only serves to raise tensions” in the disputed waterway.

“It is China that is intruding into Philippine waters,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Philippines and China both lay claim to the Scarborough Shoal but sovereignty has never been established and it remains effectively under Beijing’s control since it seized it from Manila in 2012.

02:03 Beijing and Manila trade blame over ‘provocative’ moves with ship collisions near disputed shoal Beijing and Manila trade blame over ‘provocative’ moves with ship collisions near disputed shoal