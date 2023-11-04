An indigenous tribe in Indonesia is at risk of losing vast swathes of ancestral forest after a court threw out its lawsuit against a palm oil firm, rights groups say.

The Awyu tribe, whose roughly 20,000 members rely on the land for their subsistence, had sought to freeze the operations of PT Indo Asiana Lestari (PT IAL) in the eastern Indonesian province of West Papua.

But on Thursday, a Papuan court upheld the firm’s concession permit, which allows for the potential clearance of more than 39,000 hectares (96,000 acres) of indigenous forest land.

“The decision … is bad news for Awyu Indigenous People who are struggling to defend their customary land,” the Coalition to Save Papuan Customary Forests, made up of 10 environmental NGOs, said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s general manager did not respond to an AFP request for comment.