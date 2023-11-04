Singapore may block takeovers, review past buyouts on national security grounds

Singapore’s government will get powers to block takeovers of key entities, including those that act against national security interests and change ownership or control in the two years before a proposed new law comes into effect.

The proposed Significant Investments Review Bill, expected to be enacted next year, would require buyers to get approval before holdings in “designated entities” reach significant thresholds including 25 per cent or 50 per cent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday.

Under the new law, “where an entity has acted against Singapore’s national security interests, any change in the ownership or control of the entity within two years prior to the act may be reviewed,” the ministry said on Saturday in response to queries. “The review process applies to any entity, not just designated entities.”

The Asian financial hub, which has long attracted investment due to the ease of doing business, is navigating a delicate balance in maintaining cordial ties with both China and the US amid growing tensions between the global superpowers.