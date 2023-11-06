Malaysia will review conditions for granting licences to new airlines after financial troubles forced a low-cost start-up carrier to abruptly suspend its services.

Conditions needed to be more stringent and additional background checks should be done to ensure the “competency and financial strength” of companies applying for an air service licence, the country’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in an interview on Thursday, without going into further detail.

MYAirline, based in Subang, Selangor state, suspended operations just 10 months after it started flying, prompting authorities to halt its licence while also initiating a money-laundering investigation against individuals involved with the airline.

The Business Times on Monday reported that MYAirline no longer had leases on its 10 Airbus SE A320 planes.

Rayani Air’s cabin crew in front of a Boeing 737-400 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, in Sepang, Malaysia, in December 2015. Photo: EPA

MYAirline is the second Malaysian airline start-up to run into trouble within months of beginning operations.