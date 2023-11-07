“Any sanctions against Malaysia can also affect the assessment of the US government and US companies towards Malaysia, as well as affect US companies’ investment opportunities in Malaysia,” Anwar said in a written reply to parliament on Tuesday, in which he emphasised “the legitimate right and struggle of the Palestinian people”

The Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, aimed at cutting off international financing to the groups, was passed by the US House of Representatives last week and is awaiting voting by the Senate.

Anwar was responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker, who had sought the government’s stance on the US bill. Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union.

Top Hamas leaders in the past have often visited Malaysia and met with its prime ministers.

Anwar previously rejected Western pressure to condemn Hamas and said the US had raised concerns with Malaysia regarding its stance on Palestine.

The US is Malaysia’s third-largest trade partner. Last year, their bilateral commerce totalled about US$77 billion, with Malaysia enjoying a trade surplus of US$31.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Any strain in relations could possibly affect trade terms.

“I will not accept any threats, including this,” Anwar said. “This action is unilateral and not valid, because we as members of the United Nations only recognise decisions made by the UN Security Council.”

Malaysia will back efforts by any country – including Palestine – to bring a case against Israel to the International Criminal Court , Anwar added.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg