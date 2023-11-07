Israel-Gaza war: Malaysia rejects US sanctions bill against supporters of Hamas, Palestinian militants
- Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday that Malaysia will not recognise unilateral sanctions such as those being put forward by Washington
- The Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, aimed at cutting off financing to Palestinian militant groups, is awaiting voting by the US Senate
The Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, aimed at cutting off international financing to the groups, was passed by the US House of Representatives last week and is awaiting voting by the Senate.
“Any sanctions against Malaysia can also affect the assessment of the US government and US companies towards Malaysia, as well as affect US companies’ investment opportunities in Malaysia,” Anwar said in a written reply to parliament on Tuesday, in which he emphasised “the legitimate right and struggle of the Palestinian people”
Anwar was responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker, who had sought the government’s stance on the US bill. Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union.
‘Quaking in their boots’: Malaysians, Indonesians ditch brands over war in Gaza
Top Hamas leaders in the past have often visited Malaysia and met with its prime ministers.
The US is Malaysia’s third-largest trade partner. Last year, their bilateral commerce totalled about US$77 billion, with Malaysia enjoying a trade surplus of US$31.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Any strain in relations could possibly affect trade terms.
“I will not accept any threats, including this,” Anwar said. “This action is unilateral and not valid, because we as members of the United Nations only recognise decisions made by the UN Security Council.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg