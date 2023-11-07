South China Morning Post
A protester holds a placard painted with the Palestinian flag and a written slogan during a rally outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur last month in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Photo: Reuters
Israel-Gaza war: Malaysia rejects US sanctions bill against supporters of Hamas, Palestinian militants

  • Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday that Malaysia will not recognise unilateral sanctions such as those being put forward by Washington
  • The Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, aimed at cutting off financing to Palestinian militant groups, is awaiting voting by the US Senate
Malaysia said on Tuesday it will not recognise unilateral sanctions in response to a proposed US law to level sanctions against foreign supporters of Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.

The Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, aimed at cutting off international financing to the groups, was passed by the US House of Representatives last week and is awaiting voting by the Senate.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government was closely monitoring developments on the bill’s passage, adding that it could affect Malaysia only if it is proven to provide material support to Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“Any sanctions against Malaysia can also affect the assessment of the US government and US companies towards Malaysia, as well as affect US companies’ investment opportunities in Malaysia,” Anwar said in a written reply to parliament on Tuesday, in which he emphasised “the legitimate right and struggle of the Palestinian people”

Anwar was responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker, who had sought the government’s stance on the US bill. Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. It does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Top Hamas leaders in the past have often visited Malaysia and met with its prime ministers.

Anwar previously rejected Western pressure to condemn Hamas and said the US had raised concerns with Malaysia regarding its stance on Palestine.

The US is Malaysia’s third-largest trade partner. Last year, their bilateral commerce totalled about US$77 billion, with Malaysia enjoying a trade surplus of US$31.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Any strain in relations could possibly affect trade terms.

“I will not accept any threats, including this,” Anwar said. “This action is unilateral and not valid, because we as members of the United Nations only recognise decisions made by the UN Security Council.”

Malaysia will back efforts by any country – including Palestine – to bring a case against Israel to the International Criminal Court, Anwar added.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg

