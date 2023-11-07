Will Israel attack Indonesia’s hospital in Gaza amid claims Hamas ‘exploits’ medical facilities?
- Jakarta’s foreign ministry stressed on Tuesday that the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza existed solely for ‘humanitarian purposes’ amid Israel’s claims
- The chair of a voluntary group that funded the hospital has called Israel’s accusations about Hamas a ‘precondition’ for an attack on the facility
Hamas denies doing so and has accused Israel of spreading lies.
“Indonesia Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by Indonesians fully for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of Palestinians in Gaza,” the Indonesian ministry said in a statement, adding the hospital is run by Palestinian authorities, helped by a few Indonesian volunteers.
The hospital “is currently treating patients in the amount that far exceeds its capacity”, the ministry added.
The statement came a day after Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Indonesian Hospital had been built at a site that sat on top of a network of Hamas tunnels.
He also said Hamas was using a nearby area as a base to launch rockets into Israel.
“I will show you the reason why they built the hospital there. Unsurprisingly, Hamas built the hospital on top of their terror infrastructures,” Hagari said in a video statement posted by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on YouTube.
“Here, the IDF identified a launch pad, meaning they launch rockets from here,” Hagari added, pointing to what he said was photographic evidence of his claim.
Sarbini Abdul Murad, the chairman of MER-C, a voluntary group which funded the Indonesian hospital, said on Tuesday the hospital had run out of fuel, and had “collapsed”.
On Monday, Sarbini denied Israel’s accusations, saying “what Israel accused us of can be a precondition for them to launch an attack at the Indonesian hospital in Gaza”.
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, has called for an immediate ceasefire and has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse