An Indonesian judicial ethics panel reprimanded six Constitutional Court judges on Tuesday after finding they had violated an ethics code in a ruling last month that allowed President Joko Widodo’s son to run for the vice presidency.

The panel was formed to probe the conduct of the court’s nine judges amid public outcry after they decided, just three days out from election registration, that a minimum age requirement of 40 need not apply to all candidates.

The ruling effectively gave Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, a green light to join the race as Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto’s running mate.

“The reported judges were found to have collectively violated the constitutional judges’ ethical behaviour code,” ethics panel chief Jimly Asshiddiqie said during an announcement on the panel’s findings.