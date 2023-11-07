A luxury resort operator in Singapore on Tuesday said the personal data of about 665,000 members of its shopping loyalty programme had been hacked.

Marina Bay Sands, which is owned by US casino giant Las Vegas Sands, said it became aware of the “data security incident” on October 20, according to an email sent to some customers on Tuesday and seen by AFP.

“Investigations have since determined that an unknown third party accessed customer data of about 665,000 non-casino rewards programme members,” the message from chief operating officer Paul Town said.

The data was accessed on October 19 and 20. It included the names, email addresses, phone numbers, countries of residence and membership numbers of shoppers, the company said.