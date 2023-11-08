Israel-Gaza war: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong says ‘no alternative’ to 2-state solution amid ‘enormous tragedy’
- Lee says a failure to implement a two-state solution would only result in a continuous ‘cycle of mutual destruction’
- Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim says he backs any country’s move to bring a case against Israel to the International Criminal Court
“There is no alternative to that,” he told Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Wednesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. Otherwise, “we are going to be in this cycle of mutual destruction for generations to come.”
Singapore won’t let Israel-Gaza war divide multiracial society: Lawrence Wong
Anwar said on Tuesday that Palestinians had the right to defend themselves against Israel, and Malaysia would not sever ties with Hamas because of US pressure.
US efforts to restrict external parties from supporting Hamas are unilateral and Malaysia will not recognise it, Anwar told Parliament. Malaysian leaders over the years have held regular communications with leaders of Hamas.
Malaysia will back efforts by any country – as well as representatives of the Palestinian people – to bring a case against Israel to the International Criminal Court, Anwar added.
‘Quaking in their boots’: Malaysians, Indonesians ditch brands over war in Gaza
“We continue our relations with Hamas, before and now,” Anwar said. “And we do not consider, punish Hamas as a terrorist organisation.”