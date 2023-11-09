A woman who became infamous in Singapore after uploading TikTok videos of herself arguing with the police in hospital has been deported and banned from re-entering the city state.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday that Han Feizi, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was deported to China on the same day.

Han was sentenced on October 25 to five weeks and five days’ jail and a fine of S$600 (US$438).

Her release likely factored in her remand period as well as the standard one-third remission for good behaviour.