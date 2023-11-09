Chinese woman who argued with police in hospital deported, banned from Singapore
- Han Feizi got into an intoxicated series of arguments with staff and the police at Singapore General Hospital
- She also uploaded TikTok videos of herself involving in ruckus
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday that Han Feizi, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was deported to China on the same day.
Han was sentenced on October 25 to five weeks and five days’ jail and a fine of S$600 (US$438).
Her release likely factored in her remand period as well as the standard one-third remission for good behaviour.
Han applied in August to work as a clerk for a company called KDL Elements after her student pass application was rejected.
She entered Singapore in July on an in-principle approval, and her work permit was issued to her in the following month, but she never worked at KDL Elements.
Instead, she wanted to come to Singapore “for fun”, in her own words quoted in court proceedings.
Singapore jails Chinese tourist who tried to bribe her way onto Amsterdam flight
She freelanced as a hostess while she was in Singapore.
During her brief stay in Singapore, Han was embroiled in a drunken altercation with the security guard at her condominium The Sail @ Marina Bay and an intoxicated series of arguments with hospital staff and the police at Singapore General Hospital after a Grab driver purportedly ran over her foot.
The Ministry of Manpower said after Han’s sentencing that it had revoked her work pass.
She will also be permanently banned from working in Singapore.