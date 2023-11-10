Malaysia said the heirs of a former sultan have withdrawn their claims over three Malaysian-owned diplomatic properties in Paris, as part of a US$15 billion arbitration dispute between the two sides.

An enforcement judge in Paris on November 9 “recorded the claimants’ withdrawal from the proceedings they had initiated to seize the … diplomatic buildings,” Malaysia’s law ministry said in a statement issued late on Thursday.

Representatives for the heirs were not immediately available for comment.

The Filipino heirs of the last sultan of Sulu won a US$14.9-billion award in a French arbitration court last year in a long-running dispute over a colonial-era land deal, prompting them to go after Malaysia-owned assets.