South China Sea: Philippines accuses Chinese coastguard of firing water cannon at resupply boat
- The incident near Second Thomas Shoal comes nearly three weeks after two collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels during a resupply mission
- A handful of Filipino troops stationed on a crumbling warship depend on the resupply missions for their survival
“CCG vessel 5203 deployed water cannon against Philippine supply vessel M/L Kalayaan in an illegal though unsuccessful attempt to force the latter to alter course,” a Philippine government task force said in a statement.
China’s coastguard said it “followed the Philippine ships in accordance with the law, took control measures, and made temporary special arrangements for the Philippines to transport food and other necessary daily supplies”.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored a 2016 international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.
Over the past decade or so, Beijing has deployed vessels to patrol the waters and built artificial islands that it has militarised to reinforce its stance.