Indonesia
Indonesia’s top Islamic clerical body issued a fatwa on Friday calling for a boycott of goods and services from companies that support Israel. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel-Gaza war: Indonesian clerics issue fatwa boycotting products linked to Israel and Zionism

  • The religious edict by the Indonesian Ulema Council said Muslims in the country must support the Palestinians’ struggle against ‘Israeli aggression’
  • Fatwas have no legal force and are aimed at encouraging the devout in world’s most populous Muslim-majority country against taking a certain course of action
Indonesia’s top Islamic clerical body issued a fatwa on Friday calling for a boycott of goods and services from companies that support Israel in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.
The religious edict by the Indonesian Ulema Council, or MUI, said Muslims in the country must support the Palestinians’ struggle against “Israeli aggression”, while also declaring that support for Israel or its supporters is “haram”, or against Islamic law.

“MUI call on every Muslim to avoid as much as possible transactions and use of Israel products and those that affiliated with Israel, as well as those who support colonialism and Zionism,” Asrorun Niam Sholeh, an executive of the council, told reporters on Friday.

We cannot support the party that is at war with Palestine, including using products whose proceeds actually support acts of murder of the Palestinians
Asrorun Niam Sholeh, MUI executive council member

“We cannot support the party that is at war with Palestine, including using products whose proceeds actually support acts of murder of the Palestinians.”

MUI’s latest fatwa comes with a campaign spreading in the Middle East calling for boycotts of Western brands that have shown support for Israel in its war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the militarised border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.

Vowing to destroy the militants, Israel retaliated with bombardment and a ground campaign that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has killed more than 10,800 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.

Fatwas have no legal force and are aimed at encouraging the devout in world’s most populous Muslim-majority country against taking a certain course of action.

Indonesia, a staunch supporter of Palestinian independence, has called for a resolution to the conflict based on internationally agreed parameters set by the United Nations, which include a two-state solution.
The Rumah Sakit Indonesia hospital in Gaza City. Photo: AFP
The Israeli army claimed on Tuesday that Indonesia, the largest Muslim country in the world by population, had built a hospital in Gaza above a network of Hamas tunnels and close to a rocket launch pad.

Indonesia denied the claim, saying it had been built “entirely for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

