Israel-Gaza war: Indonesian clerics issue fatwa boycotting products linked to Israel and Zionism
- The religious edict by the Indonesian Ulema Council said Muslims in the country must support the Palestinians’ struggle against ‘Israeli aggression’
- Fatwas have no legal force and are aimed at encouraging the devout in world’s most populous Muslim-majority country against taking a certain course of action
“MUI call on every Muslim to avoid as much as possible transactions and use of Israel products and those that affiliated with Israel, as well as those who support colonialism and Zionism,” Asrorun Niam Sholeh, an executive of the council, told reporters on Friday.
“We cannot support the party that is at war with Palestine, including using products whose proceeds actually support acts of murder of the Palestinians.”
Vowing to destroy the militants, Israel retaliated with bombardment and a ground campaign that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has killed more than 10,800 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.
