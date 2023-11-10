Indonesia ’s top Islamic clerical body issued a fatwa on Friday calling for a boycott of goods and services from companies that support Israel in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The religious edict by the Indonesian Ulema Council, or MUI, said Muslims in the country must support the Palestinians’ struggle against “Israeli aggression”, while also declaring that support for Israel or its supporters is “haram”, or against Islamic law.

“MUI call on every Muslim to avoid as much as possible transactions and use of Israel products and those that affiliated with Israel, as well as those who support colonialism and Zionism,” Asrorun Niam Sholeh, an executive of the council, told reporters on Friday.

“We cannot support the party that is at war with Palestine, including using products whose proceeds actually support acts of murder of the Palestinians.”