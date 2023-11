Indonesia has opened a floating solar plant in West Java, part of a plan to take advantage of its reservoirs to generate more renewable electricity.

President Joko Widodo was at a ceremony to mark the opening of the Cirata plant – about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of the capital Jakarta – on Thursday.

Indonesia issued a rule in July allowing as much as 20 per cent of reservoir areas to be used for renewable energy generation.

“This is a historic day because our big dream of building a renewable energy project at large scale is finally realised,” he said.

The booster station and floating array of the Cirata floating solar plant. Photo: Xinhua

Floating solar is becoming increasingly popular as a clean energy solution for countries with a lack of available land, or in locations where onshore developments face opposition.