French court convicts Vietnamese lorry tragedy suspects

A French court on Friday handed down jail sentences of up to 10 years in a people smuggling trial over the death of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated container on the way to Britain.

The bodies of the migrants who suffocated to death – two of whom were just 15 years old – were discovered inside the sealed unit at a port near London in October 2019.

They had travelled in the lorry from northern France to Belgium before crossing the Channel to Britain.

Two ringleaders of the operation – one Romanian and one British – were convicted at a trial in 2021 in Britain and sentenced to 27 and 20 years in prison respectively. Other suspects, notably the drivers, received 12 to 20 years, while a Belgian court handed a 15-year term to a Vietnamese man for heading the local cell of the network.

02:24 First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

Of the 19 defendants in the French trial – who include Vietnamese, French, Chinese, Algerian and Moroccan nationals – 18 were found guilty.