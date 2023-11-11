Malaysian MP Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah has apologised for his sexist remark against a government backbencher last month.

While Mohd Suhaimi, who is Langkawi MP, did not mention the name of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, of which the remark was targeted, he issued an apology to the Dewan Rakyat (lower house of Parliament) Speaker Johari Abdul and MPs.

“I would like to apologise for my mistake during my Budget 2024 speech on October 26. I am apologising to Tan Sri Speaker and MPs on my offensive and hurtful statement,” he told the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday.

On October 26, Mohd Suhaimi told Kok that she could go to Langkawi even if she was not wearing anything after the latter had asked whether shorts were allowed to be worn on the holiday island.