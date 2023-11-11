“We are still going to carry out these dangerous missions despite our limited number of vessels and despite the increasing number of Chinese vessels they are going to deploy,” Philippine coastguard spokesperson Jay Tarriela told a press conference.

US, Australia, Japan would join Philippines-China ‘fight’, says analyst

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including the Second Thomas Shoal, and has deployed hundreds of vessels to patrol there.

“We have to make sure the supplies will still reach our troops,” Tarriela said, adding that China’s coastguard is deploying smaller vessels to try to outmanoeuvre its Philippine counterpart.

He spoke a day after the Philippines condemned the Chinese coastguard for “unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous manoeuvres,” including using a water cannon against one of its boats in an attempt to disrupt a resupply mission.

China’s embassy in Manila said on Saturday its coastguard had taken necessary enforcement measures against Philippine ships after the vessels infringed on Beijing’s sovereignty.

The US State Department said on Saturday it stands with the Philippines, with which it has signed a defence treaty.

“We urge the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to respect the high seas freedoms of navigation guaranteed to all states under international law,” it said in a statement, reaffirming its commitment to the defence treaty.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has pursued warmer ties with Washington, reversing the pro-China stance of his predecessor and leading to a rise in tension in the South China Sea.