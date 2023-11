The Philippines’ coastguard said on Saturday it would maintain its regular supply missions to troops stationed on a disputed atoll in the South China Sea even though it expects more Chinese vessels to be sent to the area.

The Philippines regularly sends supplies to a handful of troops living aboard an ageing warship that was deliberately run aground on the Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert Manila’s sovereignty claims over the atoll.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including the Second Thomas Shoal, and has deployed hundreds of vessels to patrol there.

“We are still going to carry out these dangerous missions despite our limited number of vessels and despite the increasing number of Chinese vessels they are going to deploy,” Philippine coastguard spokesperson Jay Tarriela told a press conference.