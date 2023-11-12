The presidential communications office on Saturday released revised rules for the Philippines’ first sovereign wealth fund, with changes to include granting powers to the president to accept or reject an advisory board’s nominations for top officials.

Last month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr suspended implementation of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) to ensure transparency and accountability in the fund’s management.

Rosalia de Leon, the country’s central bank monetary board member and former treasurer who was part of the review group, was quoted in the statement as saying Marcos sought the changes to ensure the fund is “insulated from political influence and considerations and would like to give the leeway to set the qualifications”.

The revised rules empower Marcos to accept or reject nominees for president and chief executive officers, and regular and independent members of the Maharlika Investment Corp, which will manage the fund, the statement said.