Thailand’s plan to deploy Chinese police patrol to boost tourism sparks outcry
- The cooperation with Chinese police was discussed by PM Srettha Thavisin, senior police and tourism officials on Sunday as a way to draw more Chinese visitors
- Thai internet users slammed the move, with many worried the kingdom would become another location for covert operations targeting Chinese dissidents overseas
“We’re in talks with the Chinese embassy about a patrol programme to bring Chinese police to Thailand,” Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand told reporters on Sunday.
“This will show how Thailand has ramped up safety measures, which will be a great boost to Chinese tourists’ confidence.”
Addressing the controversy, Thai government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the plan was aimed at busting Chinese mafia groups operating in Thailand and had nothing to do with Thailand’s independence or sovereignty.
“The Chinese mafia groups are afraid of their own police, and Chinese tourists will feel especially safe with Chinese police there to take care of them,” Chai said.
Chinese arrivals have totalled 2.8 million so far this year, trailing the government’s full-year target of 4 million to 4.4 million, official data show.