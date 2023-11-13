Thailand’s plan to deploy Chinese police patrol to boost tourism sparks outcry

“This will show how Thailand has ramped up safety measures, which will be a great boost to Chinese tourists’ confidence.”

“We’re in talks with the Chinese embassy about a patrol programme to bring Chinese police to Thailand,” Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand told reporters on Sunday.

Thapanee said that a similar programme was “successfully” implemented in Italy in the past. The European country is home to the largest number of so-called secret Chinese police stations , according to reports by Safeguard Defenders, a Spain-based human rights group, which has found at least 102 such police centres in 53 foreign countries.

Thai internet users slammed the move, with most saying they are worried that Thailand would become another location for the covert operations targeting Chinese dissidents overseas.

Addressing the controversy, Thai government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the plan was aimed at busting Chinese mafia groups operating in Thailand and had nothing to do with Thailand’s independence or sovereignty.

“The Chinese mafia groups are afraid of their own police, and Chinese tourists will feel especially safe with Chinese police there to take care of them,” Chai said.

The plan for police deployment is the latest attempt by Thailand to lure visitors as concerns over tourist safety deter some Chinese travellers, considered crucial for the recovery of the local tourism industry. In September, Srettha’s administration waived visa requirements for travellers from mainland China for a five-month period, an exemption that was extended to tourists from India and Taiwan this month through May next year.

Chinese arrivals have totalled 2.8 million so far this year, trailing the government’s full-year target of 4 million to 4.4 million, official data show.