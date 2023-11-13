Indonesia aims to stop Jakarta from sinking further by curbing groundwater use

Indonesia will limit groundwater use to conserve water supply and halt land subsidence that already plagues its capital Jakarta.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will require households using more than 100 cubic metres of water a month to hold permits, Muhammad Wafid, acting head of the ministry’s geology agency, said on Monday. Most families use only about 30 cubic metres a month.

“We don’t want out-of-control water usage,” as it will cause land subsidence which has been recorded in many areas across the northern coast of Java, he said.

The move is meant to ensure future generations would still have access to groundwater and to prevent further sinking of cities like the capital, which has seen some areas sink as much as four metres between 1997 and 2005.

In about three years, the government will also start imposing penalties for those who use groundwater without a permit. Farmers who aren’t linked to irrigation systems are still exempted from the permit requirement as long as they use less than two litres a second per family, Wafid added.