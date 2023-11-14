Apec summit: risks of upset to ‘fragile stability’ as Xi, Biden prepare to meet

Washington and Beijing have been jockeying for influence in Southeast Asia, which is a critical crossroads for trade and a potential flashpoint for global conflict.

The United States and Indonesia agreed to new cooperation in defence areas including cybersecurity, space, combined exercises and nuclear threats, the White House said. On climate, they agreed on efforts to support the electrical grid and improve air quality.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the countries are working to advance a potential minerals partnership focused on the electric vehicle ( EV ) battery metal nickel, citing three people with direct knowledge of the conversations.

But the Biden administration is still concerned about environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards in Indonesia and is examining how such a deal might work. The two sides will unveil a plan that will prepare the countries for negotiations on the issue, one of the US officials said.

The White House said on Monday that Biden would announce a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two sides on sustainable energy and mineral development.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo was in Washington EPA-EFE/Al Drago / POOL

Indonesia makes appeal to US on Gaza

Jokowi, as the president is known, pressed Biden on steps to end the Israel-Gaza war

“Indonesia appeals to the US to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza. Ceasefire is a must for the sake of humanity,” Widodo said in the Oval Office at the start of talks with the US president.

Biden has resisted calls for a ceasefire, although he was asked Israel to show more restraint in its military operations and called for pauses in the fighting that would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid or the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is the largest Muslim-majority nation. Many Muslims have been outraged by Biden’s support for Israel after Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages on October 7, according to Israeli officials. Palestinian officials have said Israeli strikes have killed more than 11,000 Gaza residents.

“The president will look to ask Indonesia to a play a larger role and to assist us,” in the Middle East , a US official said, without elaborating on what such an expanded role might entail.

Widodo also raised alarms about the death toll in Gaza, mentioning estimates that a child is killed every 10 minutes.

“Human life seems meaningless, but for me, every life is precious,” he said. “This is a humanitarian problem, and to end it requires global solidarity, global leadership which prioritises humanity.”

Like several of its neighbours in Southeast Asia , Indonesia is economically intertwined with China as it navigates territorial disputes with its larger neighbour and wants to avoid getting caught in the middle by hostile Washington-Beijing relations

Jakarta and Washington formally upgraded relations to the highest diplomatic tier as part of the leaders’ meeting.

Widodo described the US as one of Indonesia’s most important partners, and he said they must give “real meaning” to their strengthened relationship.

The two leaders were expected to discuss Indonesia’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Myanmar , where the military took control in a 2021 coup and has been engaged in clashes with rebel alliances, one of the officials said.

“It’s going to be time soon for us to think about what our next steps are together to deal with a situation that is untenable,” the person said.