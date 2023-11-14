With traffic volumes projected to exceed the Malacca Strait’s capacity by 2030, the new project will ensure seamless flow of goods, he said.

“The Landbridge will be an additional important route to support transportation and an important option for resolving the problems of the Malacca Strait,” Srettha said. “This will be a cheaper, faster and safer route.”

The port on the west will have the capacity to handle 19.4 million tonne equivalent units (TEUs), while the eastern one is designed for 13.8 million TEUs, together accounting for about 23 per cent of the Port of Malacca’s total cargo, he said.

The proposed Landbridge bridge is to replace a decades-old Thai plan to dredge a canal through the Kra Isthmus. Photo: SCMP

Srettha said the project, which he had also pitched to investors in China and Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, would help create 280,000 jobs and propel Thailand’s annual economic growth rate to 5.5 per cent when it is fully implemented. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew 2.6 per cent last year and is forecast to expand 2.5 to 3 per cent in 2023.

The Landbridge “presents an unprecedented opportunity to invest in this commercially and strategically important project that connects the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, connecting people in the East with the West”, he said.

Thailand had for decades discussed an idea for a canal that would traverse the nation’s narrowest point and trim the travel distance by 1,200km, but that proposal was dismissed several times over environmental concerns.