Thailand pitches US$28 billion shipping lane that bypasses Malacca Strait: ‘cheaper, faster, safer’
- The proposal aims to cut travel time by four days on average and lower shipping costs by 15 per cent
- PM Srettha Thavisin says when completed, the shipping lane would help create 280,000 jobs and push Thailand’s annual GDP growth to 5.5 per cent
With traffic volumes projected to exceed the Malacca Strait’s capacity by 2030, the new project will ensure seamless flow of goods, he said.
Is South Korea ‘deliberately avoiding’ Thai tourists by sending them back?
“The Landbridge will be an additional important route to support transportation and an important option for resolving the problems of the Malacca Strait,” Srettha said. “This will be a cheaper, faster and safer route.”
The port on the west will have the capacity to handle 19.4 million tonne equivalent units (TEUs), while the eastern one is designed for 13.8 million TEUs, together accounting for about 23 per cent of the Port of Malacca’s total cargo, he said.
The Landbridge “presents an unprecedented opportunity to invest in this commercially and strategically important project that connects the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, connecting people in the East with the West”, he said.
Thailand had for decades discussed an idea for a canal that would traverse the nation’s narrowest point and trim the travel distance by 1,200km, but that proposal was dismissed several times over environmental concerns.