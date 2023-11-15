The controversy arose due to a miscommunication, Srettha said.

A senior Thai tourism official echoed the prime minister’s comment.

“There are many alternative ways to build confidence for tourists in Thailand … but we will not have joint patrols,” Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol told reporters on Tuesday.

“The Thai police force is already adequate and are working hard to restore confidence,” Sudawan said.

Thai authorities have rushed to tighten security after last month’s shooting spree at a luxury mall in Bangkok in which two people, including one Chinese national, were killed, fanned safety concerns.

Restoring confidence is critical for Thailand’s tourism industry, especially among Chinese visitors. Chinese tourists used to make up the largest number of foreign arrivals to Thailand before the pandemic.

They accounted for 11 million out of record 39.9 million foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand in 2019, but their return after the Covid-19 pandemic has been sluggish.

So far this year, Thailand has welcomed 23.2 million foreign arrivals.