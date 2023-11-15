Advertisement
Thailand
Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin denies Chinese police patrol plan for tourist spots after public backlash
- PM Srettha said his country only wants to cooperate with Chinese police on information exchange about criminal networks that may be active in Thailand
- Srettha’s comment came after a tourism official said Thailand was in talks with China about a joint patrol plan, sparking an outcry among Thais over sovereignty
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said there was no plan to invite Chinese police officers to patrol local tourist destinations, seeking to clear the air after comments by the country’s tourism authority about such a programme created a furore.
The Southeast Asian country only wants to cooperate with Chinese police on information exchange about criminal networks that may be active in Thailand, which would boost the confidence of Chinese tourists, Srettha told reporters during a trip to San Francisco on Monday. The cooperation would not involve stationing Chinese police personnel in Thailand, he said.
Srettha’s comment came after the governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thapanee Kiatphaiboon told reporters on Sunday that the kingdom was in talks with China about a joint patrol programme, which sparked an outcry among Thais who expressed concern about sovereignty.
The controversy arose due to a miscommunication, Srettha said.
A senior Thai tourism official echoed the prime minister’s comment.
“There are many alternative ways to build confidence for tourists in Thailand … but we will not have joint patrols,” Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol told reporters on Tuesday.
“The Thai police force is already adequate and are working hard to restore confidence,” Sudawan said.
Thai authorities have rushed to tighten security after last month’s shooting spree at a luxury mall in Bangkok in which two people, including one Chinese national, were killed, fanned safety concerns.
Restoring confidence is critical for Thailand’s tourism industry, especially among Chinese visitors. Chinese tourists used to make up the largest number of foreign arrivals to Thailand before the pandemic.
They accounted for 11 million out of record 39.9 million foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand in 2019, but their return after the Covid-19 pandemic has been sluggish.
So far this year, Thailand has welcomed 23.2 million foreign arrivals.
