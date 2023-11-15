South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malaysia
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Photo: Bloomberg
AsiaSoutheast Asia

Malaysia’s Anwar says ‘not tilting to China, but is geographically closer’ than US, ahead of Xi-Biden summit at Apec

  • Anwar said Malaysia is not tilting towards China, but geographically the country is closer, and the US is equally important and a traditional ally
  • The PM also said better ties between China and the US would mean immense benefit to Asean countries, including Malaysia
Malaysia
The Star
The Star
Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia is not tilting towards China but geographically, the country is closer, a reliable friend and ally, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The United States, Anwar said, is equally important and a traditional ally, as well as a major investor that has helped propel Malaysia’s economy.

“Cumulatively, the United States stands as number one in terms of our total investments, but increasingly, China has become one of the major investors, they may invest in Malaysia,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the University of California, Berkeley on Tuesday.
China is our neighbour, an important country and has matured in terms of its economic vibrancy, and we would benefit immensely as we continue to engage with it
Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian prime minister

“China is our neighbour, an important country and has matured in terms of its economic vibrancy, and we would benefit immensely as we continue to engage with it,” said the Prime Minister.

“So, I think my point is this, that whilst we have to listen to big powers, they also have to engage and listen to the views and expression of our country. We, as a developing and emerging economy, need to engage and decide what is best for our country.”

On Malaysia and more broadly Asean’s role in the South China Sea, Anwar, who is in San Francisco for the 30th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting said, “ Asean did discuss its position. Ideally, we should take a multilateral regional position in this engagement with China”.

Malaysia makes ‘aggressive’ dedollarisation push for China trading

“ … In the map, as announced recently by China, it does infringe upon our territory or claim, but this falls with China, we have been rather successful in terms of negotiating with the Chinese.”
Anwar believes that the problem is more troublesome and contentious with the Philippines and Vietnam.

“We are engaging with them too, but our position is to make sure it remains as a regional problem.”

“The solution, of course, is aggressive diplomatic engagement which we are continuing, even within Asean, as I said, with the Philippines and Vietnam, but together, Asean and China.”

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim insists his country is not tilting towards China, but it is only closer geographically, and the US is equally important. Photo: EPA-EFE/POOL
Asked about the possible outcome of the bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the meeting, Anwar said it cannot be dismissed as a normal sort of discourse.

“The meeting is being looked upon not only by the Apec member economies but also the world.”

“The engagement [could result in some] resolutions. Not necessarily contentious problems of Gaza, Palestine or Ukraine, Russia.”

China and US pledge to revive academic ties in confidence-building push

“But at least trade investments and understanding on these related issues would help instil more confidence into the economy, which is required by not only the United States and China but most of the countries.”

He said better ties between China and the United States would mean immense benefit to Asean countries, including Malaysia.
This story was originally published by The Star
Post