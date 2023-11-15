Malaysia’s Anwar says ‘not tilting to China, but is geographically closer’ than US, ahead of Xi-Biden summit at Apec
- Anwar said Malaysia is not tilting towards China, but geographically the country is closer, and the US is equally important and a traditional ally
- The PM also said better ties between China and the US would mean immense benefit to Asean countries, including Malaysia
The United States, Anwar said, is equally important and a traditional ally, as well as a major investor that has helped propel Malaysia’s economy.
“China is our neighbour, an important country and has matured in terms of its economic vibrancy, and we would benefit immensely as we continue to engage with it,” said the Prime Minister.
“So, I think my point is this, that whilst we have to listen to big powers, they also have to engage and listen to the views and expression of our country. We, as a developing and emerging economy, need to engage and decide what is best for our country.”
“We are engaging with them too, but our position is to make sure it remains as a regional problem.”
“The solution, of course, is aggressive diplomatic engagement which we are continuing, even within Asean, as I said, with the Philippines and Vietnam, but together, Asean and China.”
“The meeting is being looked upon not only by the Apec member economies but also the world.”
“But at least trade investments and understanding on these related issues would help instil more confidence into the economy, which is required by not only the United States and China but most of the countries.”