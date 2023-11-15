Asean defence chiefs call for end to Myanmar crisis, Israel-Gaza war

His defence minister Prabowo Subianto opened talks on Wednesday echoing that call, saying he was “deeply saddened” by events in the Palestinian territory, where Israel has launched a relentless assault to destroy Hamas in response to attacks on October 7.

Muslim-majority Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo called on US President Joe Biden this week to help bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings in Jakarta were dominated by issues ranging from the Myanmar crisis to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea.

Southeast Asian defence ministers called for an end to the Myanmar crisis and to the Israel-Gaza war on Wednesday as they gathered for talks that will include meetings with regional counterparts and the Pentagon chief.

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan also called for a truce, saying Kuala Lumpur condemned “terrorism in all its forms” and the killing of civilians.

“Further loss of life, suffering and destruction should stop and parties must exercise utmost restraint and de-escalate,” he said.

(From left) Malaysia’s Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan, Philippines’ Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Thailand’s Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang hold hands for a family photo during the Asean Defence Ministers Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. Photo: Pool via AP

Conversely, Singapore took a firm position against Hamas and strongly condemned the October 7 attacks. Singapore has close defence relations with Israel, and its strong stance against Hamas leaves it out of step with its larger Muslim-majority neighbours.

“The more important lesson for us is that peace can be stolen or lost very quickly,” said Ng Eng Hen, Singapore’s defence minister. “While we are now a relative area of peace and security, we can lose it if we as leaders in our nations do not pay attention to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and Asia.”

Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 killed an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and an estimated 240 others were taken hostage into Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says Israel’s ensuing aerial bombardment and ground offensive have killed 11,320 people, mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

A draft chair statement by Indonesia seen by AFP, which is not a negotiated text and reflects only Jakarta’s view, said “Asean calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to respect the sanctity of life and property”.

A Southeast Asian diplomat said the draft text was still being worked on before publication.

In a joint declaration, the Asean defence chiefs also urged all parties in Myanmar, where fighting has been raging across the northern Shan State for weeks, “to cease all violence and exercise utmost restraint”.

The junta’s leaders have been banned from the 10-member bloc’s high-level meetings since failing to implement an agreed five-point peace plan following a 2021 coup.

The joint statement reiterated the bloc’s call for Myanmar’s junta rulers to implement that plan.

03:03 Families of victims file criminal complaint against Myanmar military generals in Manila Families of victims file criminal complaint against Myanmar military generals in Manila

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was meeting Asean defence chiefs on Wednesday before wider talks a day later over a region where Washington and Beijing are battling for influence.

Thursday’s expanded talks will include representatives from the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Russia.

The Jakarta talks come ahead of an eagerly awaited meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Wednesday, the first encounter in a year between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

The Pentagon has not confirmed if Austin will meet Beijing’s representative at the Jakarta talks. He will meet Subianto for bilateral talks on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Associated Press