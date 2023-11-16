The agency reiterated that it has stepped up security measures at the checkpoints in view of the developing situation in the Middle East, and this may add to waiting times.

“Travellers who are clearing immigration by car may have to wait up to three hours before they are cleared through immigration during peak periods,” said ICA.

In its year-end travel advisory, ICA also said heavy traffic is expected at the two land checkpoints – at Woodlands and Tuas – during the school holiday period from November 16 to January 2.

“All travellers using our checkpoints are also advised against the public display and wearing of articles in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict, given the heightened sensitivities,” ICA added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier said that “unless expressly exempted, the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit is an offence under the Foreign National/Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949”.

The offence is punishable with a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$500 (US$370) or both.

ICA noted that during the recent Deepavali long weekend from November 10 to 13, there was continuous heavy traffic at the land checkpoints at the border with Malaysia , with more than 1.53 million crossings.

“This exceeds the traveller volume cleared during the Labour Day and Vesak Day long weekends this year,” it added.

ICA advised motorists to check the traffic situation at the checkpoints before starting their journeys.

They can do so via the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

They can also get updated through ICA’s Facebook and X accounts.

Motorists should refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists, the agency said.

“Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue,” it warned.

Travellers should ensure their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport will have to transfer their re-entry permit to the new passport.

Long-term pass holders need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of changes in their passport details before entering Singapore.