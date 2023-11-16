The top defence officials also decried China’s “dangerous” operational manoeuvres against US aircraft and ships in the South China Sea. China has maintained that its actions in contested waters were lawful.

The secretaries “denounced the recent harassment” by Chinese vessels towards Philippine coastguard and resupply vessels “conducting lawful resupply operations” around Second Thomas Shoal, which is part of Beijing’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro Jnr met on the sidelines of Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Jakarta, according to a joint readout released on Wednesday.

The US and the Philippines ’ defence ministers also “committed to explore further opportunities to strengthen bilateral operations and planning,” including military drills next year and an agreement on information-sharing. They also sought “to expand multilateral activities with like-minded partners,” the statement said.

Both officials reaffirmed that the mutual defence treaty, which obliges Washington to come to Manila’s defence in case of an armed attack. The treaty “extends to both countries’ armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft – including those of its coastguard – anywhere in the Pacific, to include the South China Sea,” according to the statement.

“Secretary Austin reiterated President Biden’s message that the US defence commitment to the Philippines is ironclad, and emphasised that the United States stands shoulder to shoulder with the Philippines in defending its sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its exclusive economic zone,” the readout said.

The US military early this year won access to four more Philippine sites, on top of the initially agreed five bases under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Following the recent completion of a US$24 million runway upgrade at one of the Philippine military bases, the defence chiefs “pledged to further accelerate EDCA implementation,” the readout said.

Meanwhile, Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday called on China to remove illegal structures, cease reclamations and be accountable for environmental damage in the disputed waterway.

The ministry said that resupply missions to the Second Thomas Shoal located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) are legitimate activities, and it will not give prior notification to China.

The Philippines was responding to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson regarding the Philippines’ recent resupply mission.

“We are being asked to give prior notification each time we conduct a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal. We will not do so. The resupply missions are legitimate activities within our EEZ, in accordance with international law,” said Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza.

The regular resupply missions support the Philippines’ troops stationed in an intentionally grounded, dilapidated warship on Second Thomas Shoal, a hotly disputed atoll in the South China Sea that Manila calls Ayungin and is known as Renai Reef in China.

Additional reporting by Reuters