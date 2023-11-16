This was done without the woman’s consent, and with Tay knowing that it was likely to cause her humiliation, alarm and distress, the charge sheet said.

The 41-year-old, who was first charged on November 1, is accused of sending a video of a woman performing a sex act to a Telegram chat group on October 27.

Tay, whose real name is Tay Foo Wei, returned to court on Thursday to face a charge of distributing an intimate photo and video without a woman’s consent.

Singaporean online personality Kurt Tay has been charged with distributing sexual content on Telegram.

A gag order is in place to protect the identity of the victim and the order extends to the name of the chat group.

On Thursday, Tay arrived in court with his father. People lined the public gallery, giving each other updates on the court mention via a Telegram chat group separate from the one in the charge sheet.

The police prosecutor said more time was needed to complete the directions the Attorney General’s Chambers had given to the investigating officer and asked for four weeks’ adjournment.

Tay told an interpreter that he intended to apply to the Public Defender’s Office (PDO). The judge said the PDO application was to be made within a week and an update was to be provided.

She asked Tay to have his bailor present at the next hearing for any fresh charges to be tendered. He might be given additional similar charges as well as a charge under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Tay will return to court on December 11.

Kurt Tay outside State Courts in Singapore on Thursday. Photo: CNA

Tay first came to the public eye when he auditioned for Singapore Idol in 2006. He later became known for his behaviour such as carrying a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) belt, getting breast implants and accepting a challenge for a street fight.

He refers to himself online as superstar celebrity Kurt Tay and updates his followers on his life.

If convicted of distributing intimate material without a woman’s consent, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.